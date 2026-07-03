Mob lynching case: MP HC directs police protection for woman judge facing threats following judgement

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered adequate protection to an additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) Tabassum Khan, who is facing life threats on social media from unidentified persons, over awarding life imprisonment to 14 men convicted for mob lynching a Maharashtra man in August 2022.

Hearing a suo moto petition related to the security of judicial officers in the state, a division bench of the MP High Court in Jabalpur, comprising Justices Vivek Agarwal and Avanindra Kumar Singh, has recently directed the police superintendent of Narmadapuram district to extend adequate protection to the concerned ADJ-Seoni Malwa, Tabassum Khan.

The MP HC also directed the SP-Narmadapuram district to inform the Court as to what steps have been taken to book the accused persons, who have created an atmosphere of threats to the judicial officer.

While listing the matter for further hearing on July 9, the MP HC also directed the state's DGP and additional chief secretary/principal secretary (home) to file their affidavit. The MP HC said, "Any order passed by the judicial officer is subject to judicial scrutiny as per the forum provided for said scrutiny, be it in the form of an appeal or a revision, but our judicial officer cannot be threatened merely because he or she chooses to pass a particular order, and that is not to the liking of a certain section of society."