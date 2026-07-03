The snore that nearly broke a marriage

BHOPAL: Loud snoring nearly ended five-year marriage before counselling saved relationship.

A five-year marriage in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, came close to ending in divorce over an unusual issue — the husband's loud snoring. However, timely intervention by a senior family counsellor helped the couple reconcile and save their marriage.

About four months ago, a homemaker approached family counsellor Rita Tuli seeking a divorce from her husband, an employee of a private company, saying she could no longer tolerate his loud snoring.

The woman had no complaints about her husband's nature, behaviour or fidelity. In fact, she described him as "a very good person." Her only grievance was that his loud snoring kept her awake throughout the night, leaving her exhausted and increasingly frustrated.

Saying she could no longer endure sleepless nights, the woman requested the counsellor's help in obtaining a divorce.

Despite her decades of experience handling marital disputes involving harassment, domestic violence and incompatibility, Tuli said the case stood out because of its unusual nature.

"As a family counsellor, my first duty is to determine whether there is still any scope for reconciliation. My priority is always to try to save a marriage before it reaches the point of divorce," Tuli told The New Indian Express.