Five-month search for sisters' missing Laddu Gopal idol prompts SIT probe in MP

BHOPAL: A five-month-long search by two sisters for their cherished Laddu Gopal idol(miniature idol depicting Lord Krishna's infant form) has prompted police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace the missing deity.

Two young sisters, Vijaya Sharma and Madhavi Sharma, residents of Gwalior’s Alkapuri area, had gone to the city’s beautiful and bustling central Maharaj Wada square in Madhavganj area on January 29, to get new clothes for their Laddu Gopal’s miniature brass idol.

With no one back home, the two sisters took with them the prized idol also for getting the right-fitting attire and crown for the prized brass possession.

“It was while buying vegetables that Didi (Madhavi Sharma) forgot Kanhaji on the vegetable seller’s hand-pulled cart. Just a little while later, we realised that we had left the idol back on the cart. We rushed back, but couldn’t find Kanhaji. After that we searched Kanhaji everywhere, spanning from every vegetable and adjoining shops to the Sarafa Bazar, but couldn’t find our Kanhaji,” the younger of the two sisters Vijaya said.

Since then, the two sisters have been searching for their treasured Laddu Gopal’s idol everywhere, but haven’t found it. They even announced a Rs 1100 reward for anyone who brings back or returns their Kanhaji to them.

“We went to the Kotwali, but despite all efforts by the cops, Kanhaji remains away from us till date. We recently met with IG-Gwalior, who after listening to us patiently, directed the Gwalior Police officials to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to search and bring back our missing Kanhaji. Life without Kanhaji is very difficult. The prized idol was brought much before our birth by our Ayurvedic doctor mother Pushpa Sharma. She passed away five years back, since when we, particularly my elder sister, have been taking care of the idol, just like my late mother,” Vijaya said.