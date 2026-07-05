Panna: 19-year-old's social media videos on 'luxury lifestyle' allegedly lead to his abduction by ex-classmate

BHOPAL: Flaunting his luxurious lifetyle on social media, reportedly landed the 19-year-old son of a prominent garment trader in an abduction trap, allegedly masterminded by his ex-classmate in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.

Kanha Dengre, the 19-year-old son of prominent garment businessman Rajesh Dengre, was kidnapped from Pawai town of Panna district on June 27.

Hours after Kanha, also known as Anshul was abducted, the businessman’s family received a Rs 10 lakh ransom call. They immediately reported it to the Panna district police.

The Panna police team, headed by Superintendent Nivedita Naidu worked on technical inputs and other specific intelligence information and managed to rescue Anshul within 7-8 hours.

The police arrested Anshul's former classmate, who had dropped out of school, Rajkamal Rajak (19) along with his associates Rajkumar Pal (25) and Shivendra Singh (18).

"Grilling of the arrested trio revealed that Rajkamal had been regularly watching reels posted by Anshul on Instagram, including those in which he could be seen in luxurious hotels and high-end cars. Just a week before the kidnapping, Anshul posted on social media about searching for buyers for his costly cell phone,” Pawai police station in-charge Sushil Ahirwar told TNIE.