After Digvijaya Singh seeks return of Ram Temple donation over alleged 'loot', Indore farmer offers refund

BHOPAL: Two days after former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh announced that he would move a court in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya seeking the return of his Rs 1.11 lakh donation for the construction of the Ram Temple, an Indore-based farmer-cum-driver has offered to repay the entire amount himself.

"Whatever amount the former MP CM donated, I'm ready to pay it from my savings. If he wants more, I'll borrow it from my friends and return the money to him through a cheque. He doesn't need to go to court. We got our Ram Temple after decades of legal battle, and Singh should not drag the temple into another court case over his donation," said Ramsingh Makwana, a farmer from Depalpur in Indore district.

Holding a cheque for Rs 1.10 lakh issued in Singh's name, Makwana said he had also posted on social media inviting the Congress veteran to collect the account-payee cheque.

"I've shared my mobile number and asked him to come to Indore and take the cheque. He doesn't need to go to Ayodhya to file a lawsuit for the return of his donation. I'm an ardent Ram bhakt and I'm ready to repay him," he said.