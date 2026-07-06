BJP MP asks Centre for CRPF cover at Ujjain temple

BHOPAL: Following the arrest of a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative from the adjoining Dewas, the BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Anil Firojiya has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in and around Ujjain’s Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple.

“The recent arrest of a man from Dewas by the Gujarat police’s anti-terrorism squad, as part of the busting of the alleged JeM module operating in the western state, has revived the issue of security in the Ujjain-Dewas region again, particularly as it’s a well-known fact that parts of Ujjain in the past have had fertile bases of the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India and Popular Front of India,”

Firojiya said, noting that this is not the first time he has raised the issue. “After I wrote to the Union home minister on it in the past, teams from Delhi were sent to Ujjain for a security survey. I’m going to Delhi soon and will find out what progress has been made in this regard,” he said.

Notably, the Mahakaleshwar temple sees an average of one lakh devotees every day.