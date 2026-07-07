Ex-banker, realtor Hindu members in MP Waqf board

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to constitute a waqf board under the provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, and added two Hindu members to it, both of whom are affiliated to the larger RSS network.

While Indore-based Manoj Malpani, 53, has been associated with the Bajrang Dal, the other Hindu member Animesh Bhargava, 48, who hails from Raghogarh town of Guna district, is currently the BJP’s state media panelist.

Malpani, a real-estate businessman, confirmed to this newspaper that he has been associated with the RSS for four decades and was the Bajrang Dal’s Indore division convener for six years in the past. He said, “It is big responsibility. I will use my experience to bring more transparency to the board’s functioning, particularly in the management of waqf properties.”

According to sources in the Indore BJP, Malpani has helped the Sangh and allied organisations in fighting legal battles for people who have claimed harassment due to their properties being dubbed as waqf properties.

On the other hand, Bhargava, who holds an MBA, has spent 17 years in the banking sector. He told this newspaper, “If given an opportunity to bring transparency and professionalism into the Waqf Board’s operations and the associated estates and properties,