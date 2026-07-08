Tribal woman in MP delivers four stillborn babies in auto as family alleges ambulance was unavailable

BHOPAL: A 28-year-old tribal woman in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district delivered four premature stillborn babies inside an autorickshaw while being taken to a higher health centre, with her family alleging that a 108 ambulance was not available when she was referred.

The incident took place on Tuesday after Rajni Sindram, a resident of Naigaon village, went into labour in the seventh month of her pregnancy. She was initially taken to the Ghutas Primary Health Centre (PHC) in a private vehicle.

During examination, doctors found that she was carrying multiple foetuses and referred her to the Bichhiya Community Health Centre (CHC) for specialised care.

According to Rajni Sindram, nurses at the PHC called the 108 ambulance service but were informed that it would take time for the ambulance to arrive.

"The nurses at the Ghutas PHC had dialled for a 108 ambulance, but they were told it would take time to arrive. After that, I was sent to the Bichhiya CHC in an autorickshaw. On the way, near Pakri Tola village, I delivered four babies. None of them survived," she said.