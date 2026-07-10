Four arrested as SIT probes alleged diversion of FCI rice for ethanol plants to mills in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Large quantities of rice dispatched from a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district to an ethanol plant in neighbouring Chhindwara are suspected to have been diverted to rice mills across the state's Mahakoshal region, prompting a widening investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Four people have been arrested so far, while around 40 others, including rice millers, transporters and ethanol plant personnel, have been questioned in connection with the alleged diversion.

"So far, four persons, including truck drivers, a person associated with the concerned ethanol plant and a transporter, have been arrested. At least 13 trucks have also been seized," a senior police officer associated with the SIT told The New Indian Express on Friday.

The alleged diversion first came to light in the first week of June when three truckloads of government rice dispatched from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse at Navegaon in Balaghat for AVJ Ethanol Plant in Chhindwara failed to reach their destination.

On June 3, one of the trucks was traced to a rice mill in Balaghat's Waraseoni area instead of the ethanol plant, while the remaining two vehicles also failed to reach the Chhindwara facility.

A joint team comprising the tehsildar, naib tehsildar and junior supply officer subsequently conducted a surprise inspection at the rice mill. The truck was found parked deep inside the premises, carrying 490 bags containing 242.55 quintals of government rice. Officials confirmed that the consignment had been loaded from the FCI depot at Navegaon and was intended for supply to the ethanol plant.