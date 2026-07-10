Major rebellion rocks MP BJP's Datia unit as Mishra is denied bypoll ticket

BHOPAL: A major rebellion has erupted within the BJP ranks in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, after the ruling party denied ticket to state’s ex-home and health minister and three-times former MLA Dr Narottam Mishra for the July 30 by-election to Datia seat.

Mishra, who won the seat in 2008, 2013 and 2018, lost the seat to Congress’s Rajendra Bharti by 7700-plus votes in the 2023 assembly polls.

He was the strongest contender for the BJP ticket to contest the July 30 by-poll, which was necessitated by the disqualification of sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti following his conviction in a bank fraud case.

Importantly, the BJP declared former MP Housing Board chairman and party’s ex-Gwalior division organisation secretary, Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the July 30 by-election.

The development happened on the day, when Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by Rajendra Bharti, seeking a stay on his conviction in a cheating/bank fraud case involving the forging of bank records to obtain illegal interest payments between 1998 and 2011.

Denial of ticket to Narottam Mishra, triggered major rebellion in Datia district BJP and massive protests in the entire Datia city, with men and women associated with the ruling party, particularly supporters of the former minister protesting on streets.