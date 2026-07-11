'Party is bigger than me': Narottam Mishra accepts BJP's Datia bypoll ticket denial

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday accepted the BJP's decision to deny him a ticket for the July 30 Datia Assembly bypoll and appealed to his supporters to respect the party's choice, a day after violent protests by his loyalists rocked the district.

Mishra, a six-time BJP MLA and three-time legislator from Datia, arrived in Bhopal on Saturday evening amid reports that the party's top leadership was concerned over the rebellion triggered by the selection of first-time candidate Ashutosh Tiwari.

Though visibly dejected, the 66-year-old told reporters that the BJP's decision would be respected.

"The party is much bigger than me. I fully respect its decision to field Ashutosh Tiwari. I will soon join the campaign for the party candidate," Mishra said.

Condemning the violence and resignations by local BJP leaders in Datia, he said protests should be confined to the party forum.

"Violence cannot be justified. The party's decision has to be respected by one and all. All those who were pouring petrol or blocking roads are part of the family and will be managed in due course. Instead of resorting to such acts, grievances should be raised within the party," he said.

According to BJP sources, Mishra rushed to Bhopal after the party leadership expressed concern over the violent protests and rebellion by his supporters. He is expected to meet senior state BJP leaders.