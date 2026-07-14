MP HC grants interim protection to viral Kumbh Mela star, husband in birth certificate case

KOCHI: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted interim protection to a viral Kumbh Mela star and her husband in a writ petition challenging the cancellation of her birth certificate, which they claim led to the registration of a criminal case following their interfaith marriage.

Justice Gajendra Singh directed that no coercive action be taken against the couple in connection with an FIR registered at Maheshwar police station in Khargone district until the next date of hearing.

According to the petition, the woman's birth certificate was cancelled after the couple solemnised their marriage. The cancellation allegedly resulted in the registration of an FIR claiming that she was a minor at the time of the marriage. The couple has sought restoration of the birth certificate and other consequential reliefs.

The court also allowed an application to amend the petition by replacing the first respondent with the Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, and impleading the Chief Municipal Officer of Nagar Parishad, Maheshwar, as a respondent, since the birth certificate was issued by the municipal authority. It directed that notices be issued to respondent No. 3 and the newly added respondent after payment of the process fee.

The case was posted for further hearing in the week commencing July 27.

The woman shot to fame after her videos and photographs from the Maha Kumbh went viral on social media earlier this year.

In a separate case, the Kerala High Court on July 10 vacated an interim order granting her police protection after the State informed the court that police were unable to trace or contact her using the address and phone number furnished in the petition.

However, the Kerala High Court also clarified that if she approaches the police seeking protection, they shall provide the necessary protection in accordance with law.