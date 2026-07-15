Bageshwar Baba's brother arrested for bid to murder farmer in MP; Shastri says 'no relations'

BHOPAL: Shaligram Garg, the younger brother of Hindu spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as 'Bageshwar Baba', was arrested in his native Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to murder a farmer.

“Shaligram and his aide Ankit have been arrested, while two other aides are on the run. Two teams constituted in the case are conducting raids across the district for nabbing the two other accused,” Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Rajat Sakhlecha told TNIE.

A case of attempted murder was registered against Shaligram Garg and three aides under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Rajnagar police station on Tuesday, based on video evidence, the victim's injuries and the doctors' report.

The alleged incident took place in Koda village on Tuesday morning when Shaligram and his aides allegedly stormed into the house of farmer Motilal Kushwaha, assaulted him with sticks and later opened fire, inflicting serious injuries.

Kushwaha, who was rushed to hospital, alleged that Shaligram and his associates attacked him in an attempt to grab his land. Doctors performed life-saving surgery to remove the bullet, but his condition remains critical.

One of Shaligram's aides, however, alleged that Kushwaha and his associates attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. A video of the alleged incident purportedly shows four men, including Shaligram, fleeing the scene. Shaligram is reportedly seen carrying a weapon.

This is not the first time Shaligram has faced criminal allegations.