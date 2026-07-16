MP Emerges as Investors' Preferred Destination — Secures ₹20,193 Cr in Investment Proposals

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has achieved a major milestone in attracting investments through its participation in Bharat Tex 2026 and the Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, both held in New Delhi. The two events together secured investment proposals worth ₹20,193 crore, which are expected to generate approximately 27,592 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, addressing investors, industrialists and representatives of global brands, described Madhya Pradesh as an emerging industrial and textile hub of the country. He invited investors to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS-2027), scheduled to be held in January 2027.

He said that Madhya Pradesh offers investor-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, a skilled workforce and prompt administrative support.

The Chief Minister said that these investment proposals, strategic partnerships and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) would further strengthen Madhya Pradesh's position among the country's leading investment destinations and make a significant contribution towards the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.

Textile Sector Receives Major Investment at Bharat Tex 2026

During the Textile Round Table held at Bharat Mandapam, detailed discussions were held on the state's textile and apparel industry, the PM MITRA Textile Park, technical textiles, export promotion, skill development and investment opportunities. The event attracted investment proposals worth ₹1,592 crore, which are expected to generate nearly 15,700 employment opportunities.

Seven Key MoUs Signed at Delhi Investment Session

During the Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) signed seven key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to promote export growth, e-commerce, global trade, MSMEs and industrial collaboration. The session also showcased investment opportunities across multiple sectors, including defence, data centres, information technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, renewable energy, tourism and food processing.

Major Investment Proposals Across Diverse Sectors

The Delhi investment session attracted investment proposals worth ₹18,601 crore across sectors such as defence, data centres, transformer manufacturing, electronics, renewable energy, engineering and the toy industry. These proposals are expected to create nearly 11,892 employment opportunities.