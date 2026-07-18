Protests deepen in MP over Ken-Betwa river interlinking project as fast enters 15th day

An indefinite hunger strike against Madhya Pradesh's Ken-Betwa Link Project and other regional irrigation schemes has entered its 15th day on Saturday.

Protesters, largely comprising tribal women, have gathered on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village in Chhatarpur district to condemn the alleged inadequate rehabilitation, forced displacement, and a total lack of administrative transparency.

Protesters have also launched 'jal satyagraha', 'chita (funeral pyre) satyagraha' and, since the eighth day of the agitation, a symbolic 'faansi satyagraha'.

The agitation is being led by Amit Bhatnagar, who has been on an indefinite fast for the past 11 days.

Protesters alleged that only one formal medical examination of Bhatnagar had been conducted during that period.

The Ken-Betwa Link Project, the country's first river interlinking project under the National Perspective Plan, seeks to transfer surplus water from the Ken river to the Betwa river to provide irrigation and drinking water in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.