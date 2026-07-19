Prohibiting polygamy, nikah halala, and registration of live-in relationships: MP cabinet clears draft UCC bill

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Sunday approved the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, paving the way for a common civil law that criminalises triple talaq and nikah halala, prohibits polygamy, and proposes up to three months' imprisonment for couples who fail to register live-in relationships within a month, PTI reported.

The Bill will be introduced during the monsoon session of the Assembly beginning Monday.

It also proposes equal legal rights for children born to married parents—whether biological, adopted, or through surrogacy or assisted reproductive technology (ART)—along with equal inheritance rights for all children regardless of their marital status, while exempting Scheduled Tribes from its ambit.

Under the proposed legislation, children born out of live-in relationships will be granted legal status, and if the male partner abandons the female partner, she can claim maintenance (alimony) through the competent court, just like a legal wife, PTI reported.

It also mandates the registration of marriages and divorces for all faiths, barring tribal communities.

After the cabinet approved the bill during a special meeting held at Jagdishpur, (previously Islam Nagar), near Bhopal, CM Mohan Yadav said the state will now have a uniform law for everyone, including "Ram and Rahim".

Notably, the state government in 2023 changed the name of Bhopal's Islam Nagar village to Jagdishpur.

Yadav said, in deference to Constitutional safeguards, the bill would not apply to Scheduled Tribes covered under Articles 342 and 366 (Clause 25) of the Constitution.

The proposed law makes it mandatory for couples in a live-in relationship to submit a "Statement of Live-in Relationship" to the Registrar within one month of commencing cohabitation.

Partners must be at least 18 years of age. They must not fall under prohibited categories, should not be previously married, and their consent must be voluntary, it said.