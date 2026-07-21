Madhya Pradesh: Lawyer shot dead over land dispute in Gwalior; assailants on the run

GWALIOR: Three armed men shot dead a lawyer apparently over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near an eatery on Dabra Road in Bhitarwar town of the district, where advocate Ratan Singh Yadav (aged around 60) was attacked in broad daylight, they said.

According to police, Yadav sustained three bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Gwalior city, where doctors declared him dead.

The three assailants fled the spot after the attack and teams have been formed to arrest them, they said.

Bhitarwar Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Gagan Hanwat said the shooting may have been linked to a land dispute.

"Preliminary investigation revealed the lawyer had a land dispute with some persons. We suspect the firing was linked to that dispute. The matter was being investigated and efforts were on to trace the accused," he added.

Family members of the deceased said Yadav had been embroiled in a long-running dispute over a piece of land with some of his relatives.