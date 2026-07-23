Contractual MP health worker under fire for praising Sonam Wangchuk, criticising PM Modi in viral video

BHOPAL: A contractual Community Health Officer (CHO) posted at a sub-health centre in western Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district has come under scrutiny after posting a video on social media in which she reportedly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters while expressing support for Sonam Wangchuk, the face of the ongoing CJP protest.
The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Dhar district, Dr Anita Singare, has written to the Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh, seeking disciplinary action against Kiran Bhatia, who is posted at the Kakadwa Sub Health Centre in the Bagh area of Dhar district.
The CMHO's communication, sent on Wednesday, followed a complaint lodged by local BJP leaders led by Amarsingh Solanki against the contractual health worker over the social media video.
According to sources in the Dhar district health department, the CMHO's recommendation to the NHM Mission Director could lead to Bhatia's dismissal from her contractual post.
As the controversy intensified, Bhatia reportedly deleted the video from her social media account and issued a clarification stating that she had not intended to criticise the government.
Bhatia, a resident of the Jaora area in tribal-dominated Ratlam district, has been serving as a Community Health Officer at the Kakadwa Sub Health Centre since 2023. According to officials, the video was reportedly recorded inside her office and uploaded on social media on Tuesday evening.
In the video, Bhatia is purportedly heard questioning the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "Why is PM Modi not showing up now? Maybe he is still on a foreign tour."
She is also seen criticising supporters of the Prime Minister, referring to them as "andhbhakts" (blind followers), and urging them instead to become devotees of gods and goddesses, particularly Lord Shiva.
Bhatia also states in the video that she was "neither supporting the BJP nor the Congress" and adds, "I'm backing the best, which is Sonam Wangchuk."
The incident has triggered political controversy in the district, with the health department initiating action against the contractual employee based on the complaint and the contents of the viral video.