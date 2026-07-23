Contractual MP health worker under fire for praising Sonam Wangchuk, criticising PM Modi in viral video

BHOPAL: A contractual Community Health Officer (CHO) posted at a sub-health centre in western Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district has come under scrutiny after posting a video on social media in which she reportedly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters while expressing support for Sonam Wangchuk, the face of the ongoing CJP protest.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Dhar district, Dr Anita Singare, has written to the Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh, seeking disciplinary action against Kiran Bhatia, who is posted at the Kakadwa Sub Health Centre in the Bagh area of Dhar district.

The CMHO's communication, sent on Wednesday, followed a complaint lodged by local BJP leaders led by Amarsingh Solanki against the contractual health worker over the social media video.

According to sources in the Dhar district health department, the CMHO's recommendation to the NHM Mission Director could lead to Bhatia's dismissal from her contractual post.

As the controversy intensified, Bhatia reportedly deleted the video from her social media account and issued a clarification stating that she had not intended to criticise the government.