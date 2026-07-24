MP: Parasia still without a permanent paediatrician months after Coldrif poisoning killed 19 children

Months after the contaminated Coldrif cough syrup-induced acute kidney injury claimed the lives of at least 19 children in Parasia town of southern Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, the coal-belt town continues to remain without a single permanent paediatrician.

The Parasia Civil Hospital, the main government healthcare facility serving the coal belt's largest town, has been without a permanent paediatrician since November 2025, when its senior child specialist, Dr Praveen Soni, was arrested by the Chhindwara district Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the deaths of 19 children in Parasia and six other adjoining areas of Chhindwara and Betul districts in the cough syrup poisoning case.

The situation is graver as Parasia town also does not have a private practising paediatrician. Retired government doctor Dr S S Thakur, who had been running a private clinic after retirement, and government doctor Dr Aman Siddiqui, who was allegedly engaged in private practice, were both arrested in March 2026 in the same high-profile case involving the deaths of children.

The issue of Parasia Civil Hospital functioning without a permanent paediatrician was recently raised by three-time local Congress MLA Sohanlal Valmik in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

Valmik, who staged a day-long protest in Parasia on May 7, 2026, demanding the appointment of a permanent paediatrician at the Civil Hospital, said that following the protest, the Chhindwara district Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) had only been able to make a temporary arrangement by deputing two paediatricians posted at the Chhindwara District Hospital to provide services at Parasia Civil Hospital three days a week.