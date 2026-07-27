MP's Narwar Fort cannon stolen to threaten Gurjar community, target Panchana Dam: Police

JAIPUR: In a shocking twist to the theft of a 400-year-old cannon from the historic Narwar Fort in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police have alleged that the cannon was stolen to intimidate the Gurjar community and, if required, to damage the Panchana Dam in Rajasthan's Karauli district.

The dam has been at the centre of a long-running dispute over water sharing between the Gurjar and Meena communities in eastern Rajasthan.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Police, the cannon has been traced to Gamwada Meena village in Karauli's Hindaun subdivision and is expected to be recovered soon.

A team from Narwar police station in Shivpuri district has been camping in Karauli as part of the recovery operation.

Narwar SHO Vinay Yadav said the cannon was allegedly stolen from Narwar Fort on the night of July 15. During the investigation, police detained two suspects from Gamwada Meena village on Saturday.

According to Yadav, the suspects allegedly told investigators that the theft was linked to heightened tensions over the release of water from the Panchana Dam.

Based on the interrogation, police alleged that the accused had planned to use the cannon to threaten members of the Gurjar community who were reluctant to allow the release of dam water.

Investigators further alleged that if water was not released to Meena dominated areas, the cannon was to be used to target the Panchana Dam. Police said these claims emerged during questioning and remain part of the ongoing investigation.

The detained suspects have been identified as Aman Kumar Meena of Palanpur village and Timmu Ram Meena of Gamwada Meena village under the Sadar Hindaun police station limits in Karauli district.

Investigators traced the suspects by analysing mobile phone location data from the vicinity of Narwar Fort on the night of the theft.

CCTV footage from a toll plaza also allegedly showed a pickup vehicle transporting the cannon, providing another crucial lead in the investigation.

No arrests have been formally announced in connection with the alleged conspiracy beyond the detention of the two suspects.

The alleged conspiracy comes against the backdrop of a prolonged dispute between the Meena and Gurjar communities over the distribution of water from the Panchana Dam.

Leaders of the Meena community, whose villages fall within the dam's command area, have maintained that more than 35 canal linked villages depend on the irrigation system and have demanded that the canals, which have remained shut since 2006, be reopened immediately.