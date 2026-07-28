Dead at 25, youth gives new lease of life to four

BHOPAL: In his untimely death, a 25-year-old budding casting coordinator, Gaurav Dave, has offered life to three critically ill patients in his home city, Indore, and an equally serious heart patient in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

While transplanting of his liver saved the life of a 42-years-old critically ill liver patient, at the same private hospital, where Gaurav had been under treatment since July 13, his kidneys gave a fresh lease of life to two female patients – one aged 22 and another a 55-year-old woman, awaiting kidney transplants to revive their lives at another private hospital in Indore.

The 68th green corridor in Indore in ten years, which saw Gaurav’s organs being rushed to severely ill patients, led to the timely flight of his heart to Ahmedabad, where it was transplanted into a 28-year-old patient at a medical institution specialised in cardiac care.

According to informed sources, Gaurav had been suffering from a rare brain disorder, Moyamoya disease, since childhood. The disease is characterised by narrowed arteries, compensatory tiny blood vessels and stroke risks.

The budding film casting coordinator, who worked with a production company from Indore, suffered a brain haemorrhage on July 13, after which he was admitted to a private hospital in Indore.

A critical brain surgery was performed by a team of surgeons two days later, after which he was shifted to the hospital’s ICU. But on July 17, his condition suddenly deteriorated, since when he was on ventilator support.