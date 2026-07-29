MP Moong farmers' stir likely to end soon as govt announces procuring 60% of produce at MSP.

BHOPAL: Ongoing protests by Moong farmers of central Madhya Pradesh, which reached the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday evening, is likely to end totally in the next few hours – as the state government, in a late Wednesday night development, announced procuring 60% of farmers' Moong crop at the minimum support price (MSP).

Following the Wednesday evening meeting between representatives of 16 farmers outfits and the ministerial group created earlier in the day by CM Dr Mohan Yadav, the state government took an important decision that, instead of procuring only 25% of each eligible farmer's moong crop at MSP, it will now procure 60% produce, which amounts to approximately 3 quintals per acre in districts such as Narmadapuram, Sehore, and Harda.

“This decision will take effect immediately, and efforts will be made to ensure that the maximum number of farmers benefit from it,” state’s Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare minister Aidal Singh Kansana announced.

Further, it was announced that for the convenience of farmers, the government has also decided to extend the procurement slot booking period by 10 days. Farmers will now be able to book slots until August 10 instead of the earlier July 30 date. Similarly, the last date for procurement has been extended from August 10 to August 20.

“This year, the central government has approved procurement of 4,52,000 metric tonnes of summer moong for Madhya Pradesh. Under the Government of India's price support scheme, there is a provision to procure a maximum of 25% of the state's total production. In accordance with this rule of the central government, it had earlier been decided that 25% of the moong produce of farmers in the state would be procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP),” Kansana added.

Regarding the complaints and practical issues related to the e-token system implemented for fertiliser distribution, he said that this system is an important reform by the state government and will provide significant convenience and benefits to farmers in the future. A committee will be formed to improve the e-token system.