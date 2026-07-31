Bhopal gas tragedy survivors' groups allege sewage-contaminated water supply; civic body denies claim

BHOPAL: Four organisations associated with the survivors of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy have claimed that sewage-contaminated water was being supplied in residential areas around the abandoned Union Carbide factory in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

Talking to journalists in Bhopal on Friday, the representatives of the four organisations presented a report on the quality of drinking water supplied in the concerned residential areas. They claimed that the report showed that nearly 70% of water samples tested positive for faecal coliform, indicating extensive contamination with faeces.

According to Nawab Khan, president of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha, “We tested 63 water samples from taps in 30 communities this month and presence of faecal coliform was confirmed in 43 samples. There is clear evidence that drinking water supplied to 19 out of 30 communities is contaminated with faeces. 90% samples of drinking water supplied from Upper Lake and 25% samples of water supplied from Kolar dam were found to be contaminated.”

“Residents in the communities next to the abandoned Union Carbide factory are suffering from a host of waterborne diseases from drinking faeces contaminated water. Entire families are complaining of diarrhea and vomiting and private clinics are reporting too many cases of typhoid,” claimed Rashida Bee, who heads the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh.

She pointed out that in 2004, the Supreme Court was informed about the contamination of groundwater in these areas with toxic chemicals and heavy metals leaching from recklessly dumped hazardous waste from the Union Carbide factory, following which the top court ordered the supply of piped drinking water to protect residents' health from toxic contaminants.