Four picnickers rescued after being stranded on island in MP's Khandwa for 11 hours

Four picnickers were rescued early on Friday after being stranded on an island at the confluence of two rivers in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district due to a sudden rise in water levels, officials said.

The group had visited the Handikundi area, where the Sukta and Avana rivers meet, around 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, for a picnic on Thursday.

Officials said heavy rainfall caused the water level of the rivers to rise suddenly, leaving Huzefa Hamid (40), Mayank alias Gopal (16), Ali Asgar (35) and Ayush (18) trapped on the island.

After receiving information from the police control room at around 6.15 pm on Thursday, a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team reached the spot and began rescue efforts.