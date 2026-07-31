Wildlife panel gives nod for reservoirs in Madhya Pradesh tiger belt

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s empowered Wildlife Clearance Committee has approved the diversion of 411.48 hectares of forest land in the Panna–Ranipur Tiger Corridor for the 1,800 MW Panari Standalone Pump Storage Project in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna and Panna districts.

The project site lies within the corridor, which connects the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh with the Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh. It involves the construction of two reservoirs, with the lower reservoir proposed across a seasonal tributary of the Baghain Nadi.

The area forms part of an ecologically sensitive tiger landscape that supports the movement of tigers, leopards, dholes, wolves, sloth bears, gaurs, sambars and chitals. The project also overlaps with identified satellite core areas and a Level-I wildlife corridor under the Integrated Landscape Management Plan for the Greater Panna Landscape.

Telemetry data indicates that dispersing tigers actively use the adjoining southern forest stretch. The committee noted that wildlife movement in the corridor has already been affected by the existing Panna–Kaliger State Highway, which passes through the area.

The proposal, received in January 2026, was examined by an inspection committee comprising representatives of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Madhya Pradesh. The committee also sought separate opinions from the three institutions.