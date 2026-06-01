Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA remembers dacoit Rambabu Gadariya at Ahilyabai birth anniversary event

BHOPAL: First-time BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi created controversy by garlanding the photograph of dreaded inter-state dacoit Rambabu Gadariya who was killed in a police encounter in 2007.
Addressing Rambabu as a bhai and saathi (brother and friend), the BJP MLA said, “We were both companions in each other’s joys and sorrows. The feudal lords harassed him, forcing him to turn into a bandit. I remember every single thing about him, right from the jail to the jungle, we met in jail as well as the jungle too,” Lodhi said at the event organised by the Pal-Baghel community in Pichhore.
“I still remember how I led a protest of 5000 people and surrounded the Commissionerate over alleged atrocities against a woman. People then said that a goon was helping a dacoit, but are dacoits not human beings,” said Lodhi.
At the event, Lodhi also vowed to stand firmly with the cause of the Pal-Baghel community, just like he stood for the dacoit and his family.
“My 250-kilo hand would always remain ready to protect and support the community. When I stood with him (Rambabu), my hand weighed only 2.5 kilos, but today, due to his blessings and support of the people, the same hand has turned into a 250-kilo hand, which will always protect the Pal-Baghel community,” Lodhi said, triggering massive applause from the gathering.
Rambabu Gadariya was accused in more than 100 cases of dacoity, murder, kidnapping and extortion. Lodhi too has been accused in dozens of criminal cases. He was recently in news for using threatening and abusive language for a young IPS officer Ayush Jakhar over the questioning of son Dinesh Lodhi in a case of accident in Karera town of Shivpuri district in April. A month later, in mid-May, Lodhi reportedly violated the austerity call by PM Narendra Modi (for saving fuel and energy) by taking out a procession of hundreds of vehicles from Pichhore to Karera town in Shivpuri district.
Who was Rambabu Gadariya?
Considered to be the last notorious dacoit of Chambal, Rambabu Gadariya was active in the Chambal ravines spread in three states, MP, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. He ran a dreaded gang of dacoits along with brother Dayaram Gadariya.
Wanted in over 100 criminal cases in the three adjoining states, Rambabu carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh on head. The gang massacred 13 Gurjars in Bhawarpura village of MP’s Gwalior district on October 30, 2004. It was followed by another massacre of 5 villagers in Karawa village of Shivpuri district.
In 1999, police claimed Rambabu Gadariya was killed in an encounter but it turned out to be false.
He was finally gunned down by the police in an encounter by the MP Police in Shivpuri district in 2007.