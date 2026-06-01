Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA remembers dacoit Rambabu Gadariya at Ahilyabai birth anniversary event

BHOPAL: First-time BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi created controversy by garlanding the photograph of dreaded inter-state dacoit Rambabu Gadariya who was killed in a police encounter in 2007.

Addressing Rambabu as a bhai and saathi (brother and friend), the BJP MLA said, “We were both companions in each other’s joys and sorrows. The feudal lords harassed him, forcing him to turn into a bandit. I remember every single thing about him, right from the jail to the jungle, we met in jail as well as the jungle too,” Lodhi said at the event organised by the Pal-Baghel community in Pichhore.

“I still remember how I led a protest of 5000 people and surrounded the Commissionerate over alleged atrocities against a woman. People then said that a goon was helping a dacoit, but are dacoits not human beings,” said Lodhi.