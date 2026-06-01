Madhya Pradesh to roll out UCC soon, says CM Mohan Yadav; urges public to share suggestions

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that the state would soon roll out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and invited citizens to share their views through a newly launched online consultation portal.
Yadav, in a statement to the media, said that a six-member committee, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, will gather opinions from religious leaders on implementing the UCC in the state.
"As on today, there is no need for religious, social, or familial differences; there is a need to move towards the UCC, and I urge the public to share their suggestions on the website," he said.
Whether it is divorce cases involving women, family traditions, or various religious practices, there is no need for legal and social differentiation, he said.
The chief minister further noted that states such as Uttarakhand and Gujarat have already adopted frameworks for the code, and Madhya Pradesh will also follow suit.
The panel, led by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Ranjana Prasad Desai, is currently touring various districts to gather input from stakeholders across all communities, he said.
"After compiling its report, the committee will submit a draft bill. The state government is keen to implement the Uniform Civil Code as soon as possible," Yadav said.
Appealing to citizens, social groups, and religious organisations to actively participate in the process, the chief minister said, "A website has been launched regarding the UCC. I urge the public to share their suggestions".
(With inputs from PTI)