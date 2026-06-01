Madhya Pradesh to roll out UCC soon, says CM Mohan Yadav; urges public to share suggestions

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that the state would soon roll out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and invited citizens to share their views through a newly launched online consultation portal.

Yadav, in a statement to the media, said that a six-member committee, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, will gather opinions from religious leaders on implementing the UCC in the state.

"As on today, there is no need for religious, social, or familial differences; there is a need to move towards the UCC, and I urge the public to share their suggestions on the website," he said.

Whether it is divorce cases involving women, family traditions, or various religious practices, there is no need for legal and social differentiation, he said.