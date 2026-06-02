Couple in relationship die by suicide after jumping into Madhya Pradesh river

BHOPAL: A young man and woman, believed to be in a relationship, died by suicide by jumping into the Sank River in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Radha Choubey (25) of Datia district and Bhupendra Dhakad (30), a married man from Morena district. According to police, the couple tied their hands together with a towel before jumping from a bridge into the river around 2 pm.

After being informed of the incident, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) launched a search operation and recovered both bodies after several hours.

“Primary probe into the case which prima facie seems a suicide, revealed that Radha and Bhupendra, first went to the riverside Goddess Kali Temple, where Bhupendra put vermillion on Radha’s forehead, after which they travelled on a motorbike to the bridge. After parking the motorbike on the bridge, Radha and Bhupendra jumped into the river,” a police official told TNIE.

Police are probing the reasons behind the suicide. In videos recorded by the couple before their death, they blamed Bhupendra’s family members and alleged that his father, brother and wife had levelled false allegations against him, leading them to take the extreme step.

Radha and Bhupendra were among three people arrested by police in Gwalior district in August 2025 for operating a racket that secretly filmed couples in hotel rooms and allegedly used the videos to blackmail and extort money from them.

During the investigation, Radha, an engineering student, emerged as the alleged mastermind of the racket. She had told police that financial difficulties and her desire to pursue MBA studies led her to form the racket. Mobile phones and pen drives seized from the accused contained videos showing the private moments of multiple couples.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Health Department’s helpline 104 or Sneha helpline: 91-44-24640050)