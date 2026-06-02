Madhya Pradesh begins process to implement Uniform Civil Code; panel to seek public views

The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated the process of implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the State, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday, announcing the constitution of a high-level committee to examine its rollout.

In a statement issued on Monday, Yadav said the committee, headed by a former Supreme Court judge, would consult legal experts and stakeholders and seek suggestions from citizens across religious communities before submitting its recommendations.

He said the State no longer required separate customs and legal provisions governing married women across religions and must move towards a uniform legal framework.

The committee, comprising experts from multiple fields, will visit districts to gather feedback and engage with representatives of different communities, the Chief Minister said.

Yadav said the government intended to implement the UCC through dialogue and consensus while ensuring social harmony. He added that the move was being pursued under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in line with the State’s commitment to welfare and inclusive governance.

Referring to developments in other States, Yadav said Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam had already implemented the UCC, and Madhya Pradesh was well placed to adopt a similar framework.

The State government has also launched a dedicated website to invite suggestions and feedback from citizens on the proposed code, he added.