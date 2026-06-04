Barkatullah University renaming proposal sparks political row in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A political row has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after the Executive Council (EC) of Bhopal based Barkatullah University approved a proposal to rename the institution as “Vagdevi Bhojpal University”.

The EC approved the proposal at a special meeting on Wednesday and forwarded it to Governor and Chancellor Mangubhai C. Patel for final approval.

The university's highest executive authority and primary decision making body also approved structural academic changes, including the reorganisation of traditional disciplines such as Arabic and Persian under a new Department of Comparative Languages and Culture.

University Registrar Dr S.B. Singh said the proposal to rename the university was intended to honour the region's historical and cultural heritage and recognise the intellectual contributions of the great Parmar king Raja Bhoj.

However, EC member Prof Tahira Abbasi opposed the proposal, stating that renaming the university would be inappropriate as its current name honours a prominent freedom fighter.

She further suggested that if the proposed name is to be adopted, a separate university should be established under that name.

According to Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, “The university is an autonomous body, whose EC, while taking the decisions on its own, has approved the proposal at its meeting. The detailed proposal which has been passed by the varsity’s EC is yet to come to us. Once we receive it, we will study it, followed by further consideration.”

Former Madhya Pradesh minister and head of the state Congress media department Mukesh Nayak questioned the reasoning behind the proposed name change.

“The university should focus on academic and administrative issues, rather than moving ahead on such controversial issues,” Nayak said.

Another Congress leader and former minister, P.C. Sharma, targeted the BJP and the Dr Mohan Yadav government.

“This is nothing but another ploy to divert public attention from real public issues through event management of name change. Instead of doing the politics of name change in Barkatullah University, the government should have focused on various administrative irregularities in the same varsity. Let me make it clear, once the Congress returns to power, not only will it reverse this decision of name change, but restore all old names of places and institutions renamed by the BJP government in MP,” Sharma said.

State BJP media cell convener Ashish Agrawal, meanwhile, said the government was acting in accordance with public sentiment and that the latest development was aimed at honouring the region’s culture and heritage.

Spread across a 400 acre campus in Bhopal, Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, formerly known as Bhopal University, was established in 1970. It was renamed Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya in 1988 in memory of freedom fighter Prof Barkatullah, who hailed from Bhopal. The university was awarded a 'B' grade by NAAC in 2015.

The university was renamed in 1988 to honour Indian revolutionary Mohamed Barkatullah Bhopali, popularly known as Maulana Barkatullah.