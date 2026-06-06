Caracal returns to Kuno National Park after decades in rare camera trap sighting

BHOPAL: The elusive Caracal, often referred to as the “flying cat”, has been recorded at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park after decades, marking a rare sighting of the highly threatened wild cat species in India.

The sighting was captured recently in a camera trap inside the park, which is India’s first home to African cheetahs and their India-born cubs. The announcement was made on World Environment Day by state Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Friday evening.

Native to Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, arid regions of Pakistan and northwestern India, the Caracal is considered among India’s most threatened wild cats. Its presence at Kuno has been welcomed as a significant indicator of ecological recovery in the region.

Elated over the sighting of the rare Caracal at KNP after decades, the MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav shared pictures of the elusive feline, captured during a camera trap survey, indicating the rare wild cat species return to the forest landscape.

The Caracal’s sighting at Kuno comes around ten months after the same species was reported at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, which became the second home to African cheetahs in India three months after their introduction in western Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur and Neemuch districts.

“Return of the Caracal is not only evidence of the thriving biodiversity of the Kuno region but also reflects the positive outcomes of the state government’s efforts towards wildlife conservation in the Kuno National Park. The objective of the Project Cheetah extends beyond the reintroduction of cheetahs and aims at strengthening the entire ecosystem. The initiative also aims to conserve forest ecosystems, increase the population of rare wildlife species and develop safe and sustainable habitats for wildlife through innovative conservation measures,” the CM said.