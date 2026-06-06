Divine intervention fails to stop arrest of criminal

BHOPAL: An inter-state drug smuggler’s quest for the removal of ‘planetary bad effects’ from his birth horoscope landed him in Rajasthan police net at a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. On the run in a case of drug smuggling registered against him in Jodhpur district in 2023, 37-year-old opium and poppy husk smuggler Rakesh Jat, operating from MP’s Neemuch district, was arrested by a team of Rajasthan’s anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) dressed as pilgrims.

“Our team of five policemen posed as pilgrims after coming to know that Rakesh was present in Ujjain to offer special puja for removal of ‘kal sarp dosh’ from his horoscope. The team went offering prayers from one temple in Ujjain to another, including the famous Mahakal Temple, to look for Rakesh. After visits to 15 temples in two days, the team managed to spot Rakesh at a temple where he was offering the special prayers and rituals,” Rajasthan ANTF inspector general Vikas Kumar said.

ANTF had been conducting raids at locations across MP in search of Rakesh for four months, but the ITI diploma holder, who was running a opium and poppy straw smuggling racket in Marwar region of Rajasthan, continued to escape.