Madhya Pradesh horror: Teen girl hacked with axe, dragged to terrace and hanged in murder attempt

BHOPAL: A 17-year-old girl was critically injured after being allegedly attacked by a youth in a village under the Khod police outpost area of northern Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Friday.

According to police and the victim's family, the accused, identified as Dharmendra Parihar, allegedly entered the girl's house after learning that she was alone.

The accused allegedly attacked the girl with an axe 20 times on her face and head. He then dragged the profusely bleeding girl by her hair to the terrace of the house before tying a rope around her neck and hanging her.

A video of the incident purportedly showed the accused hanging the girl from the roof while she was still alive and bleeding heavily.

Hearing the girl's screams, neighbours rushed to the house and found her unconscious and severely injured. She was first taken to a local hospital and later referred to Gwalior for advanced treatment. The victim, who remains in critical condition, required 60 stitches.

The prime accused was caught and overpowered by villagers before being handed over to the police. A case has been registered under sections pertaining to attempted murder and other serious offences. Three more accused, including the prime accused's father, have also been arrested.