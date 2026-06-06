Madhya Pradesh horror: Teen girl hacked with axe, dragged to terrace and hanged in murder attempt

BHOPAL: A 17-year-old girl was critically injured after being allegedly attacked by a youth in a village under the Khod police outpost area of northern Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Friday.
According to police and the victim's family, the accused, identified as Dharmendra Parihar, allegedly entered the girl's house after learning that she was alone.
The accused allegedly attacked the girl with an axe 20 times on her face and head. He then dragged the profusely bleeding girl by her hair to the terrace of the house before tying a rope around her neck and hanging her.
A video of the incident purportedly showed the accused hanging the girl from the roof while she was still alive and bleeding heavily.
Hearing the girl's screams, neighbours rushed to the house and found her unconscious and severely injured. She was first taken to a local hospital and later referred to Gwalior for advanced treatment. The victim, who remains in critical condition, required 60 stitches.
The prime accused was caught and overpowered by villagers before being handed over to the police. A case has been registered under sections pertaining to attempted murder and other serious offences. Three more accused, including the prime accused's father, have also been arrested.
According to the victim's family, Parihar had been regularly harassing and troubling the girl. He had allegedly harassed her a few weeks ago as well.
Following the incident, the girl's relatives and local residents blocked a road for around seven hours, demanding strict action against the accused and his family. The protesters also demanded the demolition of the accused's house.
According to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prashant V Sharma, five men were found to be involved in the crime. Of them, four, including the prime accused Dharmendra Parihar and his father Ajab Singh Parihar, have been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.
“The law-and-order situation in the area is completely under control, and the administration is taking strict action as per regulations in response to the villagers' demands. A detailed investigation into all aspects of the incident is ongoing. The guilty will not be spared under any circumstances, and the prosecution will seek the strictest possible punishment for them in court,” Sharma added.