MP Rajya Sabha polls: BJP candidates Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agrawal file nominations

BHOPAL: Two senior organisational leaders of the ruling BJP filed nominations for the June 18 Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal filed their nomination papers at the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. Meanwhile, former Mandsaur MP and the Congress candidate for the third Rajya Sabha seat, Meenakshi Natrajan, reached the state Congress headquarters in Bhopal in the evening to attend a meeting of party legislators. She is likely to file her nomination on Sunday.

While the BJP is comfortably placed to win two seats, the Congress is also expected to secure the third seat based on the current strength of the two parties in the Assembly.

However, the BJP has not yet ruled out the possibility of fielding a third candidate for the June 18 elections. If it does so, or backs an independent candidate, the Congress’s prospects on the third seat could be affected, particularly in the event of cross-voting by its MLAs.

The possibility of the BJP fielding a third candidate before nominations close on June 8 has gained traction following statements by senior BJP leaders, including cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and former minister Bhupendra Singh.

“Still two days are left for filing nominations, if the party gives green signal for the third seat, then we will ensure that the third seat too is bagged by the BJP only,” said Vijayvargiya, who was earlier considered among the frontrunners for a BJP nomination.

Bhupendra Singh, considered a close confidant of former chief minister and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, echoed similar sentiments.