BJP leader dies after licensed gun accidentally goes off in Jabalpur

A BJP leader died after her licensed firearm allegedly went off accidentally at her home in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Sangeeta Rajak, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was rushed to a private hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am in Old Shobhapur area.

“Sangeeta Rajak (38) succumbed to a gunshot injury at a private hospital. A case has been registered and evidence is being collected as part of the investigation,” Ranjhi police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Golhani told PTI.

According to police, Rajak was attempting to hand over the licensed firearm to her husband and brother-in-law after a dispute reportedly broke out outside the house.

“She was bringing out a licensed gun kept inside the house to hand it over to them when it accidentally went off, resulting in a bullet hitting her in the abdomen,” the officer said.

Police said the family had acquired the weapon following an alleged incident in which anti-social elements hurled explosives at their house a few days ago, triggering fear in the neighbourhood.

The firearm has been seized and further investigation is underway, officials said.

Rajak had earlier contested municipal elections as a BJP candidate and remained associated with the party, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)