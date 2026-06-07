MP Rajya Sabha polls: BJP likely to field its candidate on third seat too

BHOPAL: The biennial election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh has become even more interesting as the ruling BJP is considering fielding its candidate for the third seat too.

The speculations have come up following a late Sunday night meeting of state BJP’s top brass at CM Dr Mohan Yadav’s residence.

The ruling party is likely to announce its candidate for the third seat on Monday morning, followed by the filing of nomination papers by the decided candidate. The third candidate from the BJP may be from a scheduled caste community or a scheduled tribe community.

Monday, the last date for filing nominations for the June 18 elections, could be politically a power-packed day in the wake of the late Sunday night developments in the MP capital.

As per BJP insiders, the party is confident of getting its third candidate also elected and has already done the necessary home work for winning the support of the Congress MLAs in the June 18 elections.

Out of the three seats going to polls on June 18, two were held by BJP and one by the Congress.