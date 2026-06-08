BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh makes ripples among riverine communities in Uttar Pradesh

BHOPAL: Humble boatman Kewat, played a pivotal role in Lord Ram’s life by ferrying him, Sita and Lakshman across the river Ganga during their exile. Centuries later, the successors of the same humble boatmen seemed to be getting wooed by the ruling BJP – which has long sworn by the cause of Lord Ram and Ramrajya – for success in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, which is just eight months away from the big-ticket assembly polls on 403 seats.

While the saffron party has fielded the MP State Fisherman Welfare Board chief Mahesh Kewat for the third Rajya Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, the political pundits in UP and MP strongly believe that the party may well be eyeing to send out a positive message to the Kewat community in the adjoining UP, which goes to polls in early 2027.

Out of the total 403 assembly seats in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, the fishermen and boatmen communities which are among the extremely backward castes (EBCs) are present in sizeable numbers in 150-160 riverine assembly segments spread in parts of Eastern UP, Central and Bundelkhand regions, besides western parts of the state.

According to a senior state BJP leader, hailing from East UP’s Varanasi-Mirzapur region, “The Nishads, Kewats, Mallahs, Kashyaps and Binds, which are sub castes of boatmen and fishermen community, particularly have a decisive sway (especially in the event of close electoral contest) on 60-plus seats situated on the banks of major rivers, including Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti and Ghaghra. Though they alone can’t make any party win, they can certainly make any candidate lose in case of close poll contests.”