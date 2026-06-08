Flaunting lifestyle online may have led to Rs 10 lakh heist at MP YouTuber’s home

BHOPAL: A homemaker-cum-YouTuber in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh was allegedly robbed after burglars broke into her house early on Saturday, locked her family inside a room, and decamped with gold and silver jewellery, cash, and other valuables estimated at Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The incident took place around 2 am in Mohani village under Narwar police station limits, when unidentified persons allegedly cut through barbed wire fencing and entered the house of Rachna Gurjar.

According to the complainant, the intruders locked the family inside a room while they were asleep and carried out the theft. The stolen items included jewellery, cash, and a carton of energy drink.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Mule confirmed the incident, saying a case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

The family said they realised they had been locked in around 4 am and later alerted relatives, who helped open the room and free them.

Police sources said CCTV footage shows a masked intruder inside the house attempting to change the direction of a camera using a stick.

Investigators are examining all angles, including whether the accused had prior information about the house, as the victim is active on social media and frequently posts videos showcasing her house interiors, lifestyle and valuables.