EC to meet Congress delegation on Wednesday over Meenakshi Natarajan RS nomination row

NEW DELHI: After high drama outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters on Tuesday, the poll panel agreed to meet a Congress delegation on Wednesday noon to discuss the rejection of senior party leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination for Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh.

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the ECI said that the meeting will take place at 12 pm on Wednesday and requested the names of delegation members along with vehicle details via email to facilitate entry arrangements.

The development came after a Congress delegation led by party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal arrived at the Election Commission office seeking an immediate audience with officials over Natarajan’s rejected nomination. However, the leaders were initially denied entry, triggering a standoff at the Commission’s gates.

Venugopal, accompanied by senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Sachin Pilot, threatened to stage a sit-in protest outside the office.

“This is a basic matter of democracy. We will sit here until they allow us to go inside. We are very responsible people. Former chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and MPs are here,” Venugopal told reporters.

Pilot said there were no FIRs or chargesheets against Natarajan. “We came here, but we were not allowed to enter despite informing them in writing two hours earlier. The seat that we were winning has been taken away by cancelling our candidate’s nomination. No one is ready to meet us. We are being told there are no officers in the Election Commission,” he alleged.