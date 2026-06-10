Madhya Pradesh CM directs withdrawal of two-child restriction for government service

BHOPAL: In a major policy reversal, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to remove the two-child restriction linked to government service.

Chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav, taking a major decision in the interest of government employees and aspirants seeking to government service, has taken cognizance of the matter and directed the withdrawal of the draft provision in the proposed Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules that prescribed a maximum limit of two children for eligibility for government employment.

He has also ordered the immediate removal of the draft from the official portal. It may be recalled that, under a decision taken by the then state government in 2001, the state government’s General Administration Department (GAD) had introduced a provision disqualifying candidates with more than two living children from direct recruitment and departmental appointments in government service.

Under the existing provisions introduced in 2001, candidates having more than two living children on or after January 26, 2001 were considered ineligible for government service under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (General Conditions of Service) Rules, 1961. Further, under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, having more than two children was treated as misconduct for serving government employees.