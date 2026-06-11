Supreme Court to hear Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's plea against RS nomination rejection on June 12

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's plea against rejection of her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh.

A partial working day (PWD) bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Atul S Chandurkar, however, also asked how the petition was maintainable in the midst of the ongoing electoral process.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Natarajan, urged the bench to consider the unlisted mentioning of her plea on the ground that the nomination paper was wrongly rejected by the returning officer citing alleged non-disclosure of a criminal case under the Representation of People Act.

An order by the Rajya Sabha Election Returning Officer Arvind Sharma stated that it was found after examining available documents that Natarajan submitted an incomplete affidavit, omitting a court complaint in Form 26 submitted with her nomination.

According to a Madhya Pradesh assembly official, the ruling BJP candidate, Mahesh Kewat, filed a complaint with the returning officer alleging that Natarajan had not mentioned in her affidavit a case registered against her in Telangana.

Singhvi argued that a candidate is supposed to disclose a criminal case which provides for a minimum sentence of two years and, in the present matter, only summons were issued.