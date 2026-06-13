14 men sentenced to life by MP court for lynching Muslim man over cattle smuggling allegations

BHOPAL: Fourteen men have been awarded life imprisonment by an additional district and sessions court in Narmadapuram district of central Madhya Pradesh for lynching a Muslim man from Maharashtra over alleged cattle smuggling in August 2022.

Those sentenced to life imprisonment by the Seoni Malwa-Narmadapuram additional district and sessions judge Tabassum Khan on Friday, after being convicted for the August 3, 2022 murder of Amravati (Maharashtra) resident Nazir Ahmad, include 38-year-old Deepak alias Baba Kevat, Ajju alias Ajay Rathore (36), Prakash Kaushal (33), Chetan Maratha (23), Pawan Bathav (31), Amar alias Bhola Bathav (38), Kanhaiya Bathav (32), Devendra alias Chhotu Kori (22), Sandeep alias Raja Kaushal (26), Anuj alias Ballu Raghuvanshi (24), Sanju alias Rajendra Kaushal (39), Akash alias Pintoli Bathav (31), 24-year-old Gaurav Yadav (24) and Akash Sarathe (33).

Family members of the convicts later gathered outside the court premises in large numbers upon coming to know about the verdict.

As the police started shifting the convicts to jail, the convicts’ kin tried to stop the police vehicle, with some of the relatives even trying to lay down in front of the vehicle to block its passage.