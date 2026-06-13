Madhya Pradesh ATS foils alleged lone-wolf attack plot, arrests Bhopal man

BHOPAL: A highly radicalised pan-India network of potential lone-wolf attackers has been busted by the Madhya Pradesh Police with the arrest of one of its members in Bhopal.

A 35-year-old highly radicalised man, identified as Mohammad Faraz, who was allegedly planning lone-wolf attacks and other anti-national activities in association with like-minded and trained youths at the behest of a Pakistani handler, has been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the state capital, Bhopal.

“Mohammad Faraz, a resident of the Qazi Camp area in old Bhopal, was arrested by the MP ATS and produced before a special court in the state capital, which remanded him to police custody for detailed questioning till June 16,” IG, MP ATS, Dr Ashish, told TNIE on Friday.

The ATS operation was launched based on specific inputs that Faraz had joined a Pakistani WhatsApp group and, acting on the instructions of a Pakistani handler, was adding other youths to the group and preparing for anti-national activities in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country.

The ATS team traced Faraz and questioned him. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted that he had been in contact for the last five to six years, through a mobile phone, with Nayeem Abdullah, a resident of Deoband in western Uttar Pradesh.

According to investigators, Nayeem introduced Faraz to a Pakistani handler, and over time Faraz developed direct contact with him. The handler allegedly motivated Faraz to join “jihad,” telling him that many youths in India had already been prepared for the cause and that Faraz, too, would have to ready himself.

Police sources said that Faraz had become so heavily influenced by the handler that he was prepared to carry out any task assigned to him.