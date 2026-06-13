Woman shot amid royal family feud in MP's Satna, accused held

BHOPAL: A family dispute within an erstwhile royal family in eastern Madhya Pradesh's Satna district has turned violent, leaving the family's daughter-in-law hospitalized with serious gunshot injuries.

The shocking incident occurred on Thursday at Parsamaniya Garhi in Satna district, home to the erstwhile royal family of the former Nagod princely state. The violence erupted when Yogita Singh, wife of Rupendra Kumar Singh alias Baba Raja—a prominent member of the royal family and nephew of BJP MLA and former Madhya Pradesh minister Nagendra Singh—was allegedly shot in the abdomen by a woman identified as Sunita Singh Parihar.

The accused, Sunita Singh Parihar, who is currently in police custody, reportedly lives with Baba Raja on the same property owned by the former royal family in the Nagod area of Satna district.

According to sources, Yogita Singh had arrived at Parsamaniya Garhi two days before the incident, accompanied by her brother, her 25-year-old son, and other relatives, to discuss a long-standing family dispute. However, what was intended to be a reconciliation meeting reportedly took a violent turn on Thursday when Yogita attempted to enter her husband's farmhouse.

"When my daughter Yogita tried to enter the farmhouse, my son-in-law, known as Baba Raja, asked Sunita Singh Parihar, who has been living with him, to open fire using a .22-bore gun. He shouted 'Shoot, shoot,' after which Sunita fired nine rounds from behind a window at my daughter and others. One of the bullets struck Yogita in the abdomen," Yogita's mother, Narendra Kumari, alleged.

Yogita was initially rushed to a hospital in Satna district and was later shifted to Vindhya Multi-Speciality Hospital in Rewa district. Doctors performed surgery on Thursday night, and she is now reported to be stable and under medical supervision.