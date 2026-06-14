Congress feels larger damage averted despite losing Rajya Sabha seat in MP

BHOPAL: Even as the Congress has turned "Seat Chori" (seat theft) into a major national political issue following the June 9 rejection of its candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination papers for the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, a key question is doing the rounds within the party in the BJP-ruled state.

While the Congress lost the third Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh to the BJP, many party leaders are asking whether the setback may actually have helped the party avoid a much bigger crisis.

Congress leaders across ranks in Bhopal and elsewhere in the state believe there was a strong possibility that a group of Congress MLAs from different regions, united by common political interests, had been in touch with BJP leaders for the past three to four months.

They may not only have cross voted for BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat on June 18, but could also have switched allegiance to the ruling party afterwards.

Congress leaders, speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, claimed that the number of such MLAs allegedly in touch with BJP leaders ranged between 12 and 20 out of the opposition party's strength of more than 60 MLAs in the 230 member Assembly.

"We needed eight to 10 Congress MLAs to cross vote for our candidate, but the number of those in touch with our leaders, including cabinet ministers in MP, actually ranged between 15 and 20. Those Congress MLAs were from multiple regions of MP, particularly from Gwalior Chambal, Mahakoshal and central MP, besides some from Malwa Nimar and Vindhya regions. They have been in touch with us since February March, particularly after the outgoing Rajya Sabha member and former CM Digvijaya Singh publicly stated that he was not in the race for the next Rajya Sabha contest," a senior BJP leader and former MLA told TNIE.

The former BJP legislator also claimed that one of the Congress MLAs allegedly in touch with the BJP leadership had defeated him in the 2023 Assembly elections.

A corporate professional turned Congress leader from central MP, considered close to a former chief minister, echoed similar sentiments.

"Yes, the number of such MLAs will certainly not be less than 15, including those who in the last few days have been publicly saying that traitors will never be forgotten. Two former Congress legislators from the Malwa Nimar region who are now in the BJP and at least one former MLA from the Mahakoshal region may well have been the conduit connecting these MLAs with the ruling party's state leadership, with the promise of rich dividends in the future. The possible threat of these MLAs joining the BJP may have been averted for the time being, but it could return to haunt our party in the coming months and years, particularly as the 2028 Assembly elections approach."