Four killed after jumping off train amid fire rumour, being run over by another train on adjacent tracks in MP

Four passengers, including three women and a boy, were killed after jumping off a Udaipur-bound express train and being run over by another train on the adjacent tracks in Morena district on Sunday, officials said.

This incident happened following a false fire alarm and emergency chain pulling, which made the passengers jump off the train in panic.

The incident occurred around 4.15 pm between the Hetampur and Dholpur section of the Jhansi railway division, they said.

A senior official said the four passengers jumped off a general coach in panic amid a rumour of fire after someone pulled the emergency chain.

"Four passengers of the Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express (19665) jumped off a general coach, second from the engine, after panic spread over reports of a fire," North Central Railway's Jhansi division Public Relation Officer Manoj Singh told PTI.

At the same time, the Patalkot Express (20424) from Firozpur in Punjab to Seoni in MP was passing on the adjacent tracks, he added.

The four passengers failed to notice the approaching train and were run over, leading to their deaths.