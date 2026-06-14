Three women, child killed after speeding Patalkot Express runs them over in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

BHOPAL: At least four passengers, including three women and a child, were run over to death by a speeding train in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 4.15 pm near Hetampur railway station, around 23 km from Morena district headquarters, following a false fire alarm raised by a passenger travelling in one of the general (unreserved) coaches of 19665 Khajuraho-Udaipur Intercity Express in the Hetampur-Dholpur section of North Central Railway’s Jhansi Division.

According to reports from Morena district, a mobile phone perhaps burst during charging in the general coach of the long-distance train, after which a false fire alarm was sounded by passengers in the coach.

The train came to a halt following the Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) by one of the passengers, after which some of the panic-struck passengers reportedly stepped down from the train.