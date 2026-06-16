Twisha Sharma death case: Former judge Giribala Singh, son to remain in judicial custody till June 30

BHOPAL: Former district judge Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh -- the two accused named in the suspected dowry death case of model-actor Twisha Sharma, on May 12, 2026 -- will remain in judicial custody at Bhopal Central Jail for another two weeks.

The mother-son duo will continue to be lodged in jail unless granted bail by the competent court in the high-profile case.

Lodged in separate wards of Bhopal Central Jail and kept away from other inmates for security reasons since June 2, the mother-son duo was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Bhopal via video conferencing on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the probe from the Madhya Pradesh Police on May 25 following a recommendation by the state government, sought an extension of the mother-son duo’s judicial custody before the court.

The CBI’s legal team submitted that the ongoing investigations were at a crucial stage.

Statements of some key persons related to the accused and the victim’s family were yet to be recorded, scrutiny and analysis of some digital devices/evidences were yet to be completed and the forensic reports of digital data/devices already analysed were yet to be received from the central forensic science laboratory (CFSL) owing to which the judicial custody of the two named accused needed to be extended.

“The JMFC Shobhna Bhalavi, while accepting CBI’s plea, ordered the extension of the mother-son duo’s judicial remand in Bhopal Central Jail to June 30,” Anurag Srivastava, the counsel for Twisha’s father Navnidhi Sharma said.