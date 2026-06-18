Brake jam prompts smoke from Ranthambore Express coach wheels in MP; all passengers safe

Smoke emerged from the wheels of a general coach of the Ranthambore Express after its brakes jammed and caused friction while the train was travelling from Indore to Jodhpur on Thursday.

Railway officials said staff brought the situation under control using a fire extinguisher, adding that all passengers were safe.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media, showing thick white smoke billowing from the train's wheels and passengers rushing out in panic.

The incident occurred near Luni Richha station in the Kota division, Ratlam divisional public relations officer Mukesh Kumar told PTI.

"The brake block of the wheels of the Indore-Jodhpur Ranthambore Express (12465) general coach jammed, causing smoke to emanate due to friction.

This was not a fire incident, but a technical fault," he said.

As soon as the driver got to know about the situation, the train was stopped, and the smoke was controlled with the help of a fire extinguisher, the official said.

All passengers on board the train remained safe during the incident, he said.

The affected brake system was repaired, and the train later left for its onward journey, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)