NEET aspirant dies after allegedly falling from Indore building two days before re-test

BHOPAL: Two days before the NEET-UG re-examination, a 21-year-old aspirant died after allegedly falling from a multi-storeyed residential building in Indore, where she lived with her elder sister. The incident occurred in the Bhawarkuan area of the city.

Avantika Maurya, daughter of government medical officer Dr Banshi Maurya, was living in a rented flat with her elder sister, an MBBS graduate preparing for postgraduate medical entrance examinations.

“It was around 11.30 pm on Thursday when some students living in the locality informed us that Avantika had fallen from the building. She had left her cellphone in the rented flat while we were sleeping,” said her father, who was attending a six-day training programme at Indore’s MY Hospital.

According to her father, Avantika had appeared for the NEET-UG examination three times but had not qualified. He said she had been distressed in recent months and was particularly affected by the cancellation of the earlier NEET-UG examination and the upcoming re-test.

“She wanted to become a doctor. This time the exam was cancelled and the re-exam was just a couple of days away. She was under depression, possibly because she could not clear the medical entrance exam. She was not eating regularly and often remained withdrawn,” he said.

After the incident, Avantika was taken to a private hospital and later referred to MY Hospital. Despite treatment, she died early on Friday morning.

Her elder sister, Dr Sapna Maurya, said Avantika had remained quiet throughout Thursday and appeared distressed about the upcoming re-test.

A cousin, Harsha, said Avantika was determined to pursue medicine and had planned to take another attempt at NEET-UG. According to her, Avantika believed she had performed well in the examination that was later cancelled over allegations of a paper leak.